HSE hooks up with Tinder and other dating apps to promote Covid vaccine

Tomas Doherty

The Health Service Executive has announced a new partnership with a group of online dating platforms to support the rollout of Covid vaccines.

The campaign will see the health service work with leading dating apps, including Tinder, Match, OK Cupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish, to encourage users to receive their Covid vaccine when available to them.

The dating platforms will add new features to their apps and websites to support the “For Us All” campaign.

Users will be offered the chance to display a vaccination badge or sticker on their profiles, with messages including “Vaccinated” or “Vaccines Save Lives”.

Tinder will give Irish users a free “Super Like” if they add a vaccine sticker to their profile. Similarly, Match and OK Cupid users are set to receive a free “Boost” to help them stand out on the apps if they use a vaccine badge.

The apps will also share and link to resources to educate users about vaccinations.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the partnership with the dating platforms was “a great way to bring our campaign messages to a wide audience in Ireland.”