Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 10:05

Man dies in Co Down motorcycle crash

Police have appealed for information following the collision in Comber.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Co Down.

The incident on Belfast Road in Comber was reported to police at 10.35pm on Wednesday and involved a red Honda motorbike. No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services, including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and police, attended the scene where the rider of the bike was pronounced dead.

Inspector Julian Buchanan said: “The man who sadly died was Norman Moore, aged 61, from the Dundonald area.

“As we continue with our inquiries, I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dashcam, to call us on 101.”

Belfast Road is likely to remain closed for some time as officers continue to conduct inquiries at the scene.

