Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 09:53

An Post release new stamps celebrating Irish musicians including Hozier and Christy Moore

The stamps feature Christy Moore, Hozier, Lisa Hannigan and Sinead O'Connor.
An Post have revealed a new set of stamps, featuring world renowned Irish musicians.

The stamps celebrate artists who have all performed at the iconic Glastonbury Music and Arts Festival; Christy Moore, Sinead O'Connor, Hozier and Lisa Hannigan, and some of the proceeds from the sale of the stamps will go to the Irish Music Industry Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

The large format stamps were designed by Dublin-based company, Shaughn McGrath Creative, featuring colourful depictions of the performers.

The four new stamps revealed by An Post. Photo: An Post

The stamps will be available in a book of four for €4.40 on the An Post website and in Post Offices nationwide.

To mark the launch, a virtual festival produced by Fuel will be held at 8pm on Thursday evening, which can be watched live on the An Post website and will remain on the website for the next four weeks.

The performances by Hannigan, Moore and Hozier, in additon to a spoken work performance by Natalya O'Flaherty of O'Connors '3 babies', will take place in the courtyard of the GPO in Dublin.

Speaking ahead of the virtual gig, Hozier said it was an honour to appear on a stamp, "in such incredible company too". Moore said he wished his grandparents were around to see his image on a stamp, adding that to be invited to sing at the GPO is "one of the greatest privileges" of his working life.

