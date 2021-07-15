Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 08:42

First case over information accessed in HSE cyberattack lodged for cancer patient in Cork

The action against Mercy University Hospital (MUH) was lodged in the Cork Circuit Court on Monday.
First case over information accessed in HSE cyberattack lodged for cancer patient in Cork

The first case over the leaking of medical information as part of the cyberattack on the HSE's IT systems has been lodged at Cork Circuit Court.

The case has been taken against Mercy University Hospital (MUH) by a middle-aged man who received cancer treatment at the hospital, according to the Irish Examiner.

The case was lodged on Monday by Glanmire-based solicitor, Micheál O'Dowd, acting on behalf of the man, who said some of the man's medical files had appeared on the dark web following the cyberattack.

Mr O'Dowd added he has other clients in a similar situation for whom he expects to also lodge legal proceedings. All of the cases relate to people who received cancer treatment, he said.

Mr O'Dowd said his client "cannot speak highly enough of the treatment he got in the Mercy", adding he received the "all clear" shortly before the cyberattack. The man wishes to remain anonymous, however, "has consented to his cause being publicised without any identifying information," Mr O'Dowd said.

A spokesperson for MUH said the hospital cannot comment in advance of legal proceedings.

Attack

In May, the health service became aware of an attack on its IT systems, bringing the HSE to an almost standstill, impacting services, equipment, and access to patient records.

Services were scaled back in hospitals around the country, with radiology and laboratory work particularly impacted. Many outpatient appointments and elective surgeries were also cancelled.

The criminal organisation behind the attack sought a $20 million ransom to unlock the systems which had been encrypted, however, officials would not pay it, in line with State procedures. Later that month, some of the stolen data appeared on the dark web, including patient files and minutes of meetings.

In the latest update on the matter earlier this month, the HSE confirmed 80 per cent of servers and devices had been decrypted, adding it will take some more time before the health service is back to full functionality.

Officials also said the attack is likely to have cost the HSE in the region of half a billion euro.

More in this section

AGSI condemn 'abhorrent' treatment of garda at byelection count centre AGSI condemn 'abhorrent' treatment of garda at byelection count centre
Man's 17-year litigation is 'instrument of oppression' against ex-wife, says appeal court Man's 17-year litigation is 'instrument of oppression' against ex-wife, says appeal court
Galway bar's Covid business interruption case partly referred to arbitration Galway bar's Covid business interruption case partly referred to arbitration
Jim Mansfield Jnr trial to resume in two weeks

Jim Mansfield Jnr trial to resume in two weeks

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more