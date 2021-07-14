Man (29) arrested in Dublin on suspicion of directing criminal organisation

Gardaí have arrested a man in Dublin suspected of directing a criminal organisation as part of an ongoing investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

A search was carried out as part of Operation Skein in the Clonsilla area of Dublin 15 on Wednesday, during which €4,500 in cash, designer clothes, shoes and sunglasses were recovered.

The man (29) was arrested and is currently being held at Kevin Street Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí confirmed the man is the fourth person to be arrested for directing this criminal organisation.

Operation Skein is investigating international BEC/invoice re-direct fraud committed from Ireland and the laundering of money through accounts in the State.

Gardaí have said the criminal organisation is known to have stolen over €15 million worldwide in BEC/invoice redirect frauds, with at least €8-9 million laundered through the bank accounts of gang members and money mules in Ireland.