Digital Covid certs received with corrupted spelling of Irish names

Some people who have received the digital Covid certificate have said their Irish names appeared corrupted, with no síneadh fada.

One person who received the cert with an incorrect spelling of their name is the director of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spáinn, according to The Irish Times.

The certs are being issued as part of the EU's system to allow for the resumption of non-essential international travel among members states, which the State will join on July 19th.

Tweeting an image of his cert, which appeared as Julian de SpÃ¡inn, Mr de Spáinn said: "I'd imagine not acceptable by any airport."

👀 Cé hé an 'de SpÂıinn' seo atá tar éis Teastas Digiteach COVID an AE a fháil ar maidin @roinnslainte?



Who is this 'de SpÂıinn' mentioned in this EU Digital COVID certificate❓



😡 #NílSéCeartGoLeor & I'd imagine not acceptable by any airport / airline mar nach é sin m'ainm pic.twitter.com/RPaABuqD0Z — Julian de Spáinn (@juleser1) July 14, 2021

Others with names including síneadh fadas have shared similar images on social media after also receiving their certs with corrupted spellings.

"We checked with the Department of Health before work began on the certificates to ensure people with Irish names would have them spelled correctly," Mr de Spáinn said.

“This is obviously not the case. If I went to any airport with this, it would not be accepted nor should it. It is unacceptable and obviously they will have to issue new certificates,” he added.

The Irish Times reports Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee has said she was made aware of the issue after a constituent named Gráinne received her cert without the síneadh fada.

Ms Clifford-Lee described the issue as "completely unacceptable" as "people who use a fada in their name will not be able to use this with confidence travelling abroad".

Minister of State Ossian Smyth said the office of the Chief Information Officer had fully tested the digital Covid cert system using spellings including the síneadh fada which had worked.

He said the issue may have arisen from an "upstream system" where data may have been entered incorrectly by a hospital, pharmacy, vaccine centre, or medical practitioner.

Minister of State Thomas Byrne said it was "very clear" digital Covid certs impacted by the issue would have to be reissued.