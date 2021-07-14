Toddler who caught arm in hotel door awarded €25,000

Stephen Maguire

A four-year-old child whose arm was caught in a sliding door at a Co Donegal hotel has been awarded €25,000.

The child was represented by his father at Letterkenny Circuit Court in the case against the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.

The court was told that on February 11th, 2017, the child was in the lobby of the hotel.

The infant, who was just one and a half years old at the time, caught his arm in the sliding doors as they retracted.

Barrister Gareth McGrory told the court that the child's arm "jammed" in the door and he was left in a lot of pain and was crying.

He was rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry where examinations showed a lot of tenderness and swelling and that he had suffered a buckled fracture. His right arm was placed in plaster.

The following day he was brought to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and the child's arm was put in a long-armed cast for four weeks.

After the cast was removed there was still some stiffness and soreness but a medical report of April 2019 said there was full power in the right arm and there was no tenderness.

The court was told the boy had suffered a frightening and painful experience.

Judge John Aylmer agreed the prognosis was a good one and described the offer as "excellent".

He also awarded costs to the child's legal team.