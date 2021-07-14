Heatwave to come with highs of 28 degrees forecast for weekend

Vivienne Clarke

Met Éireann spokesperson Gerry Murphy has warned people that the solar UV index will be very high for the next few days as temperatures of up to 28 degrees are expected.

“We're in for some very nice summer weather,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

There will be temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday, with some cloud. Temperatures will rise to 25 degrees on Friday and then 27 degrees to 28 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Murphy said that the weather will stay warm into the middle of next week when there will be a threat of showers and somewhat cooler conditions.

Water safety

Over the weekend the temperatures at night will range between 13 and 16 degrees.

“While we should all look forward to and enjoy the sunshine — people should be aware the solar UV index will be very high, so people will need to take great care in the sun, stay in the shade and then water safety is always paramount in this sort of weather as well.

“I would hope that the good weather would continue overall, in general we've had a very good summer this year.”

Mr Murphy explained that the high temperatures will be as a result of the Azores High which is an area of high pressure usually located to the south of Ireland containing tropical, warm air.