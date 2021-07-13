Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 13:28

Cocaine worth €140,000 seized and man arrested after attempting to evade gardaí in Cork

The seizure was made in Glanmire on Monday evening as part of Operation Tara.
Gardaí have seized approximately €140,000 worth of suspect cocaine in Glanmire, Co Cork on Monday evening.

As part of Operation Tara, targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs, gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the M8 shortly before 11.30pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his late 30s, attempted to evade gardaí and was observed discarding a plastic bag by throwing in into the central median grass verge of the motorway.

The man then came into contact with an official garda vehicle, coming to a halt. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The discarded plastic bag was retrieved and searched, during which gardaí discovered and seized the suspected cocaine.

He was arrested and is currently detained at Mayfield Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí confirmed investigations into the matter are ongoing.

