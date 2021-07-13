Traffic volumes have not yet returned to pre-Covid levels, CSO figures show

Sarah Mooney

Car traffic volumes have not yet returned to pre-Covid levels, although the gap between 2021 and 2019 figures is gradually declining, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Traffic volumes are now at 90 per cent of June 2019 levels in regional locations, and 86 per cent of June 2019 levels in the Dublin area, according to the CSO’s latest transport bulletin.

Meanwhile, heavy goods vehicle (HGV) traffic volumes in both regional and Dublin locations have been above 2020 levels since the beginning of April this year.

Car traffic volumes were 115 per cent higher in selected regional sites compared with week one of this year

CSO statistician Nele van der Wielen said: “Today’s figures from the CSO show that car traffic volumes increased over the first half of 2021 in line with the gradual lifting of travel restrictions.

“Latest available data for the week beginning 28th June show that car traffic volumes were 115 per cent higher in selected regional sites compared with week one of this year.

“Car traffic volumes continue to remain below 2019 levels but the gap between 2021 and 2019 figures is gradually declining.

“The volume of private cars in the regional locations was 32 per cent higher in the week beginning 28th June (week 26) than it was in the same week of 2020. Car traffic volumes were still 10 per cent lower than in week 26 of 2019.”

Other findings

Amid the lowered traffic volumes, there were 58 fatalities on Irish roads in the first half of this year, representing a drop of 18 per cent when compared with 71 fatalities in the same period last year.

The number of new private cars licensed in June 2021 rose by 2,791 vehicles compared with June 2020, and there were 1,122 more vehicles licensed than in June 2019.

Covid-19 continues to have a major impact on airport passenger numbers, although the number of passengers travelling through Dublin airport in May 2021 grew by 26 per cent compared with the previous month.

The CSO’s transport bulletin is compiled using data collected by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the Road Safety Authority, the National Transport Authority, Dublin City Council, the Office of the Revenue Commissioners and the Department of Transport.