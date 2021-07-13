Hospital apologises for 'deficits in care' for pro-golfer Liam Duggan who died aged 37

University Hospital Kerry has apologised and acknowledged the “deficits in care” which resulted in the untimely death of a 37-year-old father of two.

Pro golfer Liam Duggan died of a rare form of colitis after he had attended at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee in 2017.

It was claimed by the Duggan side that the 37-year-old was allegedly discharged from the Kerry hospital prematurely. It was further claimed he was not given an abdominal CT scan at the hospital at the end of March 2017, which would have shown ongoing serious inflammation of the colon and led to an early and curative colectomy and his survival.

Apology

The High Court today heard an apology was given to Mr Duggan’s widow Catherine, and she has settled a High Court action over his death.

The apology to Mrs Duggan read: “University Hospital Kerry would like to acknowledge the deficits of care which resulted in the untimely death of your husband and father Liam. We recognise that his loss has had a profound and devastating effect on you and your family .”

The apology from the hospital general manager added: “I wish to offer my heartfelt apologies for the shortcomings in the care provided and for the distress suffered by you , Jack and Amelia.”

The six figure settlement was reached after mediation. The details of the settlement are confidential.

Mrs Duggan’s Counsel Eugene Gleeson SC, instructed by HOMS Assist, told the court that the apology was of considerable assistance to the Duggan family. He said the case had been settled for a substantial sum after mediation.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey congratulated the parties on reaching a settlement of what he said was a tragic case.

Tragic loss

In a statement outside the Four Courts afterwards Mrs Duggan said the loss of her husband left her two children Jack and Amelia shattered.

“The traffic loss of Jack and Amelia’s Dad at such an early age especially when that loss should not have happened left both children shattered,” she said.

She described her husband as “such a family man” and who was loved so much and she said his life revolved around his family.

“We have had to fight tooth and nail to bring justice for Liam who should have been in the prime of his life. We have fought hard the last four years to get to today. After a four year battle I hope that Liam gets to rest in peace,” she said.