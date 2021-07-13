Shannon Airport welcomes announcement of eight new Ryanair routes

Ryanair have announced plans to add eight new routes from Shannon Airport in line with the lifting of restrictions on non-essential international travel on July 19th.

The airline said there will be a "significant increase in destination, services and frequencies" from the western airport, from which Ryanair is currently operating eight routes, including London Stansted and Gatwick, Barcelona-Reus, and Krakow.

The new routes include Corfu, Faro, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife, while another route will be announced shortly, the airline said.

A total of 72 flights will operate through Shannon up to the end of October, while a new Turin service will also commence in December, aimed at the winter ski market.

Chief executive of the Shannon Group, Mary Considine welcomed the news, stating the reopening of international travel on Monday is a "very significant step forward not only for Shannon Airport, but for the thousands of jobs and businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way and mid-west, that depend on these services to support their operations".