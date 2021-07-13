Indoor dining reopening a 'reckless mistake' at behest of business lobby, says TD

Vivienne Clarke

The Government’s plan to reopen the indoor hospitality sector for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and accompanying minors is a “reckless mistake”, according to Rise party TD Paul Murphy.

Indoor hospitality in Ireland is set to reopen for people with evidence of full vaccination or immunity from Covid-19 from July 26th at the latest.

The decision was at “the behest” of a private business lobby and would come at a cost to public health, Mr Murphy told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“The Government is rushing into this,” he added. “We know it’s not a safe time now.”

Mr Murphy said that if the reopening of the sector goes ahead then the number of daily Covid-19 cases could rise from 600 per day to 2,000 to 3,000 per day, and then there would be no choice but to impose another lockdown.

That would be absolutely devastating for people, he said.

Herd immunity

If the Government were to wait until September or October when everyone who wanted to be was vaccinated, then the sector could open safely then when there was herd immunity, Mr Murphy said.

There was no question that this was a difficult time for the hospitality industry, he said, but there was no safe way to reopen the sector.

It was safer to be outside and there were “zero laws” about ventilation.

On Monday evening, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the decision is “not the ideal way” to reopen indoor hospitality.

He said he hopes the approach is not seen as “discrimination”, adding it is “entirely a public health measure”.

The reopening plan comes following days of talks between the hospitality sector and senior Government officials about the resumption of indoor hospitality.