Woman dies after stabbing in Derry

By Rebecca Black, PA
A woman has died following a stabbing in Co Derry.
Police in Northern Ireland launched a murder inquiry following the incident in Limavady on Monday night.
A man in his 50s was also injured in the stabbing at a property in the Sea Coast Road area, which was reported to police at around 8.20pm.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Our detectives have launched a murder investigation following the report of a stabbing in Limavady tonight. Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene pic.twitter.com/PsB5IoOsp6
— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) July 12, 2021
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We received a report, just after 8.20pm, that a woman had been stabbed at a property in the Sea Coast Road area of Limavady,” he said.
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
“Our inquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2211 of 12/07/21.”
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, which is anonymous.