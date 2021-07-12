Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 16:53

Ryanair to recruit 2,000 new pilots

The Dublin-based airline said it needs more crew to operate new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Ryanair has announced it will recruit 2,000 new pilots over the next three years.

The Dublin-based airline said it needs more crew to operate new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

It refers to the plane as a “gamechanger” due to its savings on fuel costs, reduction on CO2 emissions and reduced noise.

Ryanair’s people director Darrell Hughes said: “As we take delivery of more than 210 Boeing 737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft, Ryanair will recruit 2,000-plus pilots over the next three years to fill positions created by this growth.

“This is great news for experienced and aspiring pilots but also for our own pilots who will enjoy fast-tracked promotions.

“Throughout the pandemic, Ryanair has worked closely with our people to save jobs and we are delighted to start planning for a return to growth over the coming years as we recover from the Covid-19 crisis and grow to 200 million guests by 2024.

