Met Éireann says sunny weather on the way after thundery downpours

Tomas Doherty

Sunny weather is on the way following a wet start to the week, Met Éireann has said.

Ireland can look forward to brighter, warmer weather in the coming days but torrential downpours which could cause localised flooding are due to strike during Monday.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms lasting until 10pm on Monday, covering Leinster and counties Cavan, Monaghan and Tipperary.

Lighter showers are forecast elsewhere on Monday.

Status Yellow - Rainfall and Thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary⚠️



Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms with a risk of localised flooding.



Valid: 14:00 Monday 12/07/2021 to 22:00 Monday 12/07/2021https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/LQ6Ln7sdZX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 12, 2021

Met Éireann meteorologist Emer Flood said after a wet start to the week the situation will begin to improve: “It’ll turn warmer through the week as a tropical airmass arrives across Ireland, there’ll be some sunny spells but a good deal of cloud around too.

“By the end of the week however as high pressure becomes well-established across the country we can expect more in the way of sunshine, along with temperatures widely reaching into the low to mid-twenties.

“Over the weekend current indications suggest we could see temperatures turn warmer still, possibly reaching the high 20s in a few areas.”

This week starts off with low pressure bringing some cloud & showers... 🌦️☁️



...But as high pressure builds through the week it'll turn drier, warmer & gradually sunnier with temperatures widely into the low to mid-twenties 🌤️🌡



Watch as the high pressure builds🔽 pic.twitter.com/S2RlMC9kFx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 12, 2021

The forecaster said that while conditions will become predominantly dry with increasing temperatures, there will still be a good deal of cloud cover during the working week bringing some patchy drizzle at times, mainly to Atlantic coastal areas.

However, Met Éireann predicts it will become sunnier later in the week with current indications showing better chances of sunshine on Friday and over the weekend with temperatures peaking also.

The warm settled spell looks set to last through the weekend and possibly into very early next week with highs in the mid-twenties or even higher locally, along with some very warm and muggy nights.

Conditions will most likely turn more unsettled and cooler again by the middle of next week.