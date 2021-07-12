Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 16:12

Boy who fell while playing on slide settles case for €60,000

A boy who fell and fractured his arm near his wrist as he played on a slide has settled his High Court action for €60,000.

Jokubas Lankutis was four years of age when the accident happened as he attended a birthday party. He also suffered a laceration to his head and is left with a scar in his hairline area, the High Court heard. Jokubas Lankutis, now aged nine years from Cois Doire, Gorey, Co Wexford had through his mother Ingrida Lankutyte sued the Amber Springs Hotel Ltd, Gorey, Co Wexford over the accident on May 29th, 2016. Liability was denied in the case.

In an affidavit to the court the boy’s mother said she and her son were attending a child's birthday party at the Amber Springs Hotel. There was a tent area where the party was taking place and her son went to play nearby.

Post Traumatic Accident Disorder

Unfortunately she said the boy was not in her line of sight at the time of the accident, but she understood he was descending the slide when he fell onto a brick paving surface adjacent to the slide and sustained a deep laceration to the scalp and a significant injury to his arm area near the wrist. He was taken by ambulance to hospital where a fracture was diagnosed.

He had to have surgery and was out of school for almost eight weeks afterwards, it was claimed.

The boy also now has a 7cm scar in the hairline area of his head. He was also later diagnosed with Post Traumatic Accident Disorder and he avoided slides.

The boy’s counsel Anthony Lowry BL said it was a very traumatic experience for the young boy. He said parents were expected to supervise their own child and unfortunately Jokubas was out of his mother’s line of sight because he had drifted off.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Garrett Simons said it was a fair settlement offer.

