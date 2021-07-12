Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 15:37

Garda awarded €15,000 after being kicked by woman in stilettos

Ms Justice Leoni Reynolds heard at a Garda Compensation hearing in the High Court today that Garda Crennan had suffered injuries to her left knee and thigh when attempting to stop a street fight outside the Russell Court Hotel 11 years ago.
Ray Managh

Well known community garda and former camogie star Linda Crennan has been awarded just over €15,000 compensation for injuries she suffered when kicked repeatedly by a woman wearing stiletto high heels.

Ms Justice Leoni Reynolds heard at a Garda Compensation hearing in the High Court today that Garda Crennan had suffered injuries to her left knee and thigh when attempting to stop a street fight outside the Russell Court Hotel 11 years ago.

Barrister Francis McGagh, who appeared with Keans Solicitors for Garda Crennan told the court that in the course of arresting a woman who had been wearing pointed stiletto heels she had suffered a number of kicks to her legs.

When Garda Crennan returned to Harcourt Terrace Garda Station on January 24th, 2010 her left thigh had been extremely painful and she was unable to walk properly.  She had gone home after duty but had been unable to sleep because of the pain.

Surgical procedure

She had gone to St James’s Hospital for treatment and afterwards had attended her GP on a number of occasions.  Eventually she had to have a surgical procedure to her left knee.  The pain had been relieved only after a steroid injection.

A specialist had diagnosed soft tissue injuries and damage to her articular cartilage of the left patella which, she had been told could deteriorate with time.

The court heard that Garda Crennan, of Ashtown, Cabra, Dublin, a member of Naimh Jude Club, had decided to get on with her life and had returned to playing senior camogie.

Judge Reynolds said Garda Crennan had suffered injuries to her knee during what had been an unsettling incident for her.

Treatment by injection had relieved her symptoms. She awarded Garda Crennan €11,000 compensation against the Minister for Public Expenditure together with special damages of €4,139.

