Martin position secure 'for now' despite discontent among TDs

Taoiseach Micheál Martin's position as leader of Fianna Fáil is secure “for now”, despite discontent among a small number of his own TDs.

A draft motion of no confidence is in circulation among some TDs, according to the Irish Examiner.

The news comes following Fianna Fáil's disastrous showing in the recent Dublin Bay South byelection.

However, it is “most unlikely” that those seeking his removal will achieve the 10 names required to table such a motion.

Motion

A canvass of 18 members of the party at the weekend showed a majority are unhappy with the party's performance, however, only four indicated they would be willing to support a motion of no confidence.

A list of 16 “anti-Micheál” TDs is also in circulation.

Sligo TD Marc MacSharry has called on the Taoiseach to resign.

“The sooner, the better as far as I’m concerned,” said Mr MacSharry yesterday. “It’s not my preference he would lead us into the next general election.”

Kildare TD James Lawless said: “There’s a transition when Fianna Fáil hand over the Taoiseach’s office to Fine Gael in 2022” and that “wouldn’t be a bad time to call it a day”.

Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan, who is seen by some within the party as Mr Martin's most likely challenger, has declared he does want to be the next leader of Fianna Fáil.

General election

He also said he does not believe Mr Martin should lead Fianna Fáil at the next general election.

Mr O'Callaghan said he will support a call from Offaly TD Barry Cowen for a special in-person party meeting to discuss the byelection result.

Mr O'Callaghan said he would not put his name to a motion of no confidence in Mr Martin.

“I would have thought it’s unlikely that in 2025 Micheál Martin will be leading Fianna Fáil into an election — that’s just my own view,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

Leader

He added: “I was asked before whether or not I was interested in being the next leader of Fianna Fáil. I am. I said that I’m not going to rule myself out. That would be a great privilege.”

Senior Ministers Michael McGrath, Norma Foley and Stephen Donnelly have all publicly supported Mr Martin.

The Health Minister criticised what he called "internal bickering".

Mr Donnelly added: “I think the party has an incredibly important job right now in Government.”