Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man seriously injured in Tuam assault

Gardaí investigating a serious assault on a man that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 11th, at Foster Place in Tuam, Co Galway, are appealing to the public for information.

The man, aged in his 40s, was assaulted at approximately 12.05am and received a number of injuries. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí at Tuam are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward to them.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users (who may have camera footage) that were travelling in the Tuam town and Foster Place area between the hours of 11.50pm on Saturday, July 10th, and 12:15am on Sunday, July 11th, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

