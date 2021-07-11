Covid: 576 cases with one report of fully vaccinated person admitted to ICU

A further 576 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, as the Minister for Health confirmed that just one fully vaccinated person has been admitted to intensive care with the disease over the past three months.

There are 58 people currently hospitalised with the disease, up six from Saturday, with 16 people in intensive care. Daily data on deaths remains unavailable in the Republic due to a cyberattack on the health service.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that monitoring of hospitalisations from April to June has recorded just one case of a fully vaccinated person suffering a “breakthrough” infection that put them in an intensive care unit (ICU).

— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) July 11, 2021

He told Newstalk radio: “So we’ve looked at the number of people going into intensive care in April, May and June, there’s been 124 cases.

“The vast majority of those didn’t have any vaccine protection, but most encouragingly, only one of the cases was a so-called 'breakthrough infection' — that was someone who was fully vaccinated, plus 14 days after their second dose.”

In Northern Ireland, a further 605 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday.

There was one further coronavirus-linked death reported in the region over the past 24 hours. To date, 2,122,962 vaccines have been administered there.

In the Republic, some 55 per cent of adults are now fully vaccinated, while 70 per cent have received a first dose as of Saturday.

#COVIDVaccine registration is open for people aged 30+.



Registration online is the easiest with your PPSN, Eircode, mobile number & email address.



— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 11, 2021

The country’s deputy chief medical officer has said that the Delta variant will not stop Ireland emerging from the pandemic, with vaccination and basic public health measures providing a pathway forward.

The vaccine registration portal is now open for all adults aged 30 or older, while younger adults can currently opt in to accept a Janssen vaccine from a pharmacy or sign up to receive an AstraZeneca or Janssen jab from a mass centre from tomorrow.

Some 631 cases of the virus were confirmed on Friday — in the highest daily figure since April — as the Delta variant has moved from accounting for around five per cent of cases in early June, to a current 70 per cent and rising.