Norma Foley denies Fianna Fáil leadership heave against Micheál Martin

Minister for Education Norma Foley has insisted there is not enough support for a leadership heave against Taoiseach Micheál Martin, in the wake of Fianna Fáil’s disastrous result in the Dublin Bay South byelection.

Minister Foley said she “absolutely” thinks Mr Martin can lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election as he said he intends to do, according to The Irish Times.

The Sunday Independent reported today that attempts are being made within the party’s ranks to get the signatures of 10 TDs for a motion of no confidence in Mr Martin.

Ms Foley was asked on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics if she thinks there would be ten signatures for a leadership heave and she replied: “not at all”.

It comes after the party’s candidate, councillor Deirdre Conroy, got less than five per cent of the vote in the recent byelection and senior TD Barry Cowen has sought a special meeting to examine the result.

In an email to colleagues, he did not reference the leadership issue but said the result is “both a shock and alarming but strangely not hugely surprising.”

He says: “It cannot simply be brushed aside, ignored or not examined” and he also said he believes the electorate deserve a Fianna Fáil that is “fit for purpose”.

More to follow...