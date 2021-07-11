Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 12:54

Man arrested after victim's throat slashed with knife in Belfast

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to the attack
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after a man sustained a large wound to his throat in an incident in Belfast.

It is understood the 28-year-old victim was in the back garden of a property at Mill Race around 3.30pm on Saturday when he was approached from behind and slashed across the neck with a retractable knife.

The suspect ran away from the scene. A short time later officers detained a 27-year-old man in connection with the attack.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which will require surgery.

Detectives at Musgrave CID are appealing for witnesses.

