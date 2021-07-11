Two men in 20s in critical condition, as four injured in Limerick collision

Two men in their early 20s are in critical condition after four people were injured in a Co Limerick road traffic collision last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two-car collision shortly after 11.30pm on the N21, Kilconlea, Abbeyfeale.

The two men in their early 20s were taken to University Hospital Kerry where their condition has been described as critical. One of the men has since been moved to Cork University Hospital.

A woman, also in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry where her condition is described as stable.

The fourth injured person, a man in his late teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is also understood to be stable.

Diversions in place

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigations, and local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing for anyone with video footage from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 206 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.