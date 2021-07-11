Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 09:27

Man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €80k

The man in his 50s was arrested and detained for questioning
Gardaí arrested a man and seized cannabis herb worth more than €80,000 in north Dublin on Saturday.

The drugs were seized during a planned search of a residential property in Donabate by gardaí from the Divisional Drugs unit based at Coolock station.

The man in his 50s was arrested and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Swords Garda station.

He has since been released pending further enquiries, and gardaí said investigations are ongoing in a statement.

The seizure comes as part of Operation Tara, which gardaí launched this month to target street-level drug dealing in cities, towns and villages across the country.

