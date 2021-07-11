Pool at eye level with the ocean is this Irish coastal home's claim to fame

Sarah Mooney

An indoor swimming pool at eye level with the ocean is a Co Waterford beachfront property’s claim to fame – and some justification for its price tag.

The four-bed Yankee Cottage in the southeast village of Ardmore is up for grabs on the market for €2.5 million.

The coastal home is described by Brian Gleeson Property as “perched literally overlooking the magic Curragh Beach, one of the plethora of special beaches dotted around the picturesque village of Ardmore in west Waterford.”

The swimming pool at the heart of the house provides an eye-level view of the sea mere metres away – allowing swimmers to visualise a morning dip in the ocean, without actually braving the elements.

An accompanying jacuzzi, steam room and sauna are also on hand to provide homeowners with a full leisure centre experience.

Those unwilling to take a dip can seat themselves in front of the sitting room’s open fire, with a view of the pool to their right and the Curragh Beach scenery to their left.

The architect-designed home, built in the late nineties and just a 45-minute drive from Cork Airport, is set on around five acres which offer both beachfront access and a private landscaped garden.

Inside, an American-style oak kitchen runs into dining and sitting areas filled with natural light and sea views.

In the west wing of the house is the “totally private and secluded” master bedroom suite, with a large bedroom, dressing area and full ensuite jacuzzi bathroom.

French doors lead to a balcony area for an “al fresco” breakfast in summer, while a gas fireplace is in place for winter nights.

The master guest bedroom also comes with sliding doors to the seafront, while all four bedrooms in the house come with an ensuite.

A den or study to the back of the house is still allowed its share of sea views through the glass wall design of the swimming pool, while a garage provides enough storage for quad bikes, a car – or a boat.

“Yankee Cottage is a special property which was loved and revered by its late current owner. Opportunities to purchase homes like Yankee Cottage are extremely rare,” the estate agent said.