Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 08:44

Woman (34) dies in hit and run involving white van

Investigating gardaí have yet to locate the van and its driver
Woman (34) dies in hit and run involving white van

A 34-year-old woman has died in a hit and run traffic collision in Co Donegal during the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at around 2.45am on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford, when it is understood the female pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, and the woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigating gardaí have yet to locate the van and its driver.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a postmortem examination.

Witness appeal

Gardaí at Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses, and are particularly appealing for the driver of the van to come forward.

Investigating officers are also appealing for those with video footage from the scene and along this route to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station 074 916 7116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

'In line for the Kerry jersey': Funeral of teenager killed in road crash takes place 'In line for the Kerry jersey': Funeral of teenager killed in road crash takes place
Michelle O’Neill urges dialogue to resolve protocol issues Michelle O’Neill urges dialogue to resolve protocol issues
Cork hospital had help from Defence Forces after HSE cyberattack Cork hospital had help from Defence Forces after HSE cyberattack
Stormont ministers fail in legal bid to force police to help remove loyalist bonfire

Stormont ministers fail in legal bid to force police to help remove loyalist bonfire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more