Woman (34) dies in hit and run involving white van

A 34-year-old woman has died in a hit and run traffic collision in Co Donegal during the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at around 2.45am on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford, when it is understood the female pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, and the woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigating gardaí have yet to locate the van and its driver.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a postmortem examination.

Witness appeal

Gardaí at Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses, and are particularly appealing for the driver of the van to come forward.

Investigating officers are also appealing for those with video footage from the scene and along this route to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station 074 916 7116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.