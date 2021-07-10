'In line for the Kerry jersey': Funeral of teenager killed in road crash takes place

The funeral of a teenager killed in a Co Kerry road crash earlier this week has taken place.

The funeral mass of 14-year-old Thomas Healy at St Mary's Church in Beaufort was told of the young man’s sportsmanship.

The teenager's brother Danny said there were indications that Thomas would soon have been called up to play for Kerry.

“Thomas was the centre of our lives, and the Healy schedule was always run on Thomas’ time,” he said.

“As you all know, Thomas was an all-rounder who played Beaufort GAA, Killarney Athletic, and we were only told this week that he was in line for wearing the big Kerry jersey.

“On top of this, he was able to adjust his schedule to fit in athletics and golf, which he was a total newcomer to, but already showed his natural ability and budding sportsmanship.”

Single vehicle collision

The 14-year-old was killed in a crash on the Ross Road on the outskirts of Killarney at around 1am on Wednesday, when the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision.

It is understood the teenager lost control of the car, which struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc), as the car had an interaction with gardaí prior to the crash.

A second teenage boy was a passenger in the car at the time and suffered serious injuries, and prayers were said for him at the funeral mass today.

Thomas is the youngest child of Gerard and Julia Healy, who live in the Gap of Dunloe area.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, a relative of the family, previously told the Irish Examiner: "I am devastated for the lad and his poor family."

"He was a lovely boy and he comes from a lovely family. I know his parents very well and the lad's grandparents," he added.