Ireland to bask in sunshine throughout coming week

Ireland is set to bask in sunshine and warm temperatures throughout most of the coming week.

Met Éireann has said high pressure may build over the island next week — depending on Storm Elsa’s track over the coming days — and bring the possibility of temperatures rising into the mid-twenties.

The forecaster said there will be scattered showers throughout the weekend, but conditions are expected to clear from next Tuesday, with dry and warm weather settling in as high pressure builds until next weekend.

Depending on #StormElsa's track over the coming days, high pressure may build over Ireland through next week, signalling the possibility of temperatures rising into the mid-twenties across Ireland.



The conditions will be owed to the Azores High, an atmospheric high-pressure centre, according to Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather.

“The Azores High is going to slowly move up over Ireland now through the coming week, bringing some fine settled weather,” he said.

“It also looks like it’s going to bring some much warmer air up towards the end of the week.

“So we’re looking at a fine, settled spell of weather from really Tuesday onwards — there might be the odd shower earlier in the week.”