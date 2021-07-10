Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 11:36

Cavan player €500,000 richer with EuroMillions Plus win

Tuesday’s jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €25 million
A player in Cavan is €500,000 richer this morning after they scooped the top prize in Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

EuroMillions players in the county are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after one lucky ticket holder won the prize.

The winning ticket was purchased on July 7th at the Daybreak shop on the Dublin Road in Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

Store manager Paul Kelly said it was the biggest prize amount the shop had ever sold.

It’s great to think that someone in the community may have come in to a nice bit of luck

“This is the biggest prize amount that we have ever sold so there’s lots of excitement in our store today,” he said.

“Before last night’s win, the largest prize amount that we had was just over €265,000 for a Match 5 + 1 Lucky star prize in August of last year.

“We have quite a lot of local customers who come into us regularly so it’s great to think that someone in the community may have come in to a nice bit of luck this weekend. We are all delighted for the lucky winner and wish them all the best with their win.”

Jackpot rolls to €25m

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 01, 08, 13, 38, 40.

The National Lottery has advised the winning ticket holder to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with its claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

While there was no winner of last night’s €17 million EuroMillions jackpot, over 50,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games.

Tuesday’s jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €25 million.

