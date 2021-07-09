Two arrested as over €2m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin and Wexford

James Cox

Revenue and gardaí have seized over €2 million worth of cannabis herb in Dublin and Wexford.

Today, as part of an intelligence led multi-agency operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), over 71kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of more than €1.4 million, was seized following the search, under warrant, of a warehouse in Dublin.

A 40-year-old male was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Also today, as part of a joint intelligence led operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit, over 3kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of more than €73,000, was seized following the search, under warrant, of a premises in the Wexford area.

A 38-year-old male was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Wexford Town Garda Station.

Separately, yesterday, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized over 30kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of more than €600,000 at Dublin Airport.

The drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Enzo, following the search of air cargo consignments that had arrived into the State from Spain and were destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the smuggling of illegal drugs into the State. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on confidential phone number 1800 295 295.