Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 20:04

Two arrested as over €2m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin and Wexford

Revenue and gardaí have seized over €2 million worth of cannabis herb in Dublin and Wexford
Two arrested as over €2m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin and Wexford

James Cox

Revenue and gardaí have seized over €2 million worth of cannabis herb in Dublin and Wexford.

Today, as part of an intelligence led multi-agency operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), over 71kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of more than €1.4 million, was seized following the search, under warrant, of a warehouse in Dublin.

A 40-year-old male was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Gardaí and Revenue made the seizures in Dublin and Wexford.

Also today, as part of a joint intelligence led operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit, over 3kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of more than €73,000, was seized following the search, under warrant, of a premises in the Wexford area.

A 38-year-old male was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Wexford Town Garda Station.

Separately, yesterday, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized over 30kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of more than €600,000 at Dublin Airport.

The drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Enzo, following the search of air cargo consignments that had arrived into the State from Spain and were destined for an address in Dublin.

Detector dog Enzo aide the search.

Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the smuggling of illegal drugs into the State. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on confidential phone number 1800 295 295.

More in this section

Michelle O’Neill urges dialogue to resolve protocol issues Michelle O’Neill urges dialogue to resolve protocol issues
Gemma O'Doherty ordered to remove defamatory videos on Beaumont Hospital Gemma O'Doherty ordered to remove defamatory videos on Beaumont Hospital
Bobby Messett died of single gunshot to the head, Bray shooting trial hears Bobby Messett died of single gunshot to the head, Bray shooting trial hears
Dublin man gets suspended sentence for 'catfishing' teenage boys for explicit photos

Dublin man gets suspended sentence for 'catfishing' teenage boys for explicit photos

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more