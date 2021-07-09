Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 19:03

TD raises questions over Martin’s leadership following byelection result

Asked if the Taoiseach should lead Fianna Fáil into the next election, Jim O’Callaghan replied: ‘We’ll have to think about that.’
TD raises questions over Martin’s leadership following byelection result

By James Ward, PA

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has cast doubt on Micheál Martin’s leadership following the party’s disastrous result in the Dublin Bay South byelection.

Asked if the Taoiseach should lead Fianna Fáil into the next election, were it to go ahead as planned in 2025, Mr O’Callaghan replied: “We’ll have to think about that.”

Mr O’Callaghan, a TD for Dublin Bay South and director of elections for the party candidate Councillor Deirdre Conroy, was speaking after early tallies put her at just five per cent of the vote.

Dublin Bay South by-election
A tally keeper during the count for the Dublin Bay South byelection at Simmonscourt, RDS, in Ballsbridge, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Any leader who indicates a date of departure unnecessarily weakens himself.

“I fully understand why the Taoiseach says he’s going to lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

Asked if he was concerned for his own seat at the next general election, he replied: “Certainly if the result is similar to this, there will be more than faint alarm bells and I would have thought there will be alarm bells ringing in the heads of most Fianna Fáil TDs in Dublin.”

He added: “Although this has been extremely disappointing and beyond what we thought was going to happen, there has been an awareness in Fianna Fáil since the last election that the party has been declining nationally and in Dublin in the polls.”

More in this section

Dublin man gets suspended sentence for 'catfishing' teenage boys for explicit photos Dublin man gets suspended sentence for 'catfishing' teenage boys for explicit photos
Bobby Messett died of single gunshot to the head, Bray shooting trial hears Bobby Messett died of single gunshot to the head, Bray shooting trial hears
Professor and anti-lockdown election candidate refused entry to count centre Professor and anti-lockdown election candidate refused entry to count centre
Gemma O'Doherty ordered to remove defamatory videos on Beaumont Hospital

Gemma O'Doherty ordered to remove defamatory videos on Beaumont Hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more