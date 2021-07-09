Covid: 631 new cases in highest figure since April a 'cause of concern'

A further 631 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic on Friday, in the highest daily figure since late April.

The country's chief medical officer has described the steadily growing number of infections as a "cause of concern".

As of 8am this morning, there were 50 patients hospitalised with the disease, with 15 in intensive care.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan urged those who are not yet vaccinated to "hold firm to the public health advice".

“Today we are reporting over 600 confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the first time since late April. This is a cause of concern and shows that this disease is prevalent in our communities again," he said.

“We know there is worry and frustration out there, particularly for young people who have had significant parts of their lives put on hold by this disease.

“We ask if you are not yet vaccinated, to hold firm to the public health advice as you await your vaccine. Please continue to manage your contacts, meet outdoors and avoid crowds.”

Covid hotspots

Dr Holohan urged anyone experiencing symptoms of the disease to isolate and seek a free PCR test as soon as possible.

"If you are not yet fully vaccinated and a close contact of a person that has tested positive for Covid-19, you also need to isolate and get a free PCR test," he added.

In Northern Ireland on Friday, a further 605 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported. There were 60 Covid-positive inpatients in hospital in the region as of this morning, one of whom was in intensive care.

Down, Donegal and Derry are Ireland's Covid hotspots, according to the latest official figures.

Spread of the coronavirus Delta variant is causing growing concern in Government with fears of a “spill over” of infections from the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, there are fresh concerns that an expected wave of the variant will come at the cost of scheduled health care in the Republic.

The HSE expects fewer people to be admitted to hospital this time around as vaccines have rolled out to more than half of the adult population, but says a surge will still severely limit its ability to deliver non-Covid care.

As of Friday, more than 54 per cent of the Republic's adult population is fully vaccinated against the virus.