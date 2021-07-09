Ryanair says announcement of restored regional flights 'premature and inaccurate'

Ryanair has described an announcement from the Department of Transport that regional flights between Dublin and Kerry are to be restored with the aid of the airline as “premature and inaccurate”.

On Friday afternoon, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said regional air services from Dublin to the airports of Kerry and Donegal will be re-instated from July 19th at no cost to the State.

The Minister said the Kerry route will be operated by Ryanair on a commercial basis, while the Donegal route will continue to operate as a Public Service Obligation (PSO) Government-funded route after a preferred bidder was identified.

The collapse of Stobart Air last month resulted in the immediate cancellation of both the PSO routes.

In a statement responding to the Government announcement, Ryanair said: “While Ryanair has offered to operate a non-subsidised service on the Dublin-Kerry route, no agreement has yet been concluded and so Minister Ryan’s statement of today (which was issued without any consultation with Ryanair) is both premature and inaccurate.”

Taxpayer

Minister Ryan had said that the airline would operate the Kerry route on a commercial basis with twice daily flights from July 19th.

“I am very pleased to announce that services on the Kerry-Dublin route are to be re-instated from 19th July at no cost to the State. Ryanair has offered to meet the public service requirement on the Kerry/Dublin route, ensuring fixed standards of continuity, regularity and pricing,” he said.

“Ryanair has committed to operate a sustainable service over the next seven months and beyond, with higher seating capacity than previously provided by Stobart Air.”

The Minister described the apparent agreement as a “really good outcome for the Kerry region, providing a higher capacity air service for passengers as the summer season unfolds, and supporting the local economy as it begins its recovery from Covid.”

“It is also good news for the taxpayer as Ryanair will operate the route on a commercial basis. There will be no cost to the Exchequer for the provision of this service,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said her Department had commenced contract negotiations with the preferred bidder to operate a PSO Donegal route.