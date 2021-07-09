Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 14:58

Hairdresser who headbutted Garda car and spat in cell is spared jail

Olga Cubovska kicked and headbutted the side of the car before struggling with gardaí on arrest
Tom Tuite

A hairdresser, who ended up bruised after she got drunk and headbutted a Garda car before demanding a lift, has been spared a jail sentence.

Olga Cubovska, 36, of Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, was fined €300 after she pleaded guilty to criminal damage offences.

Judge Treasa Kelly heard that on the evening of May 3rd, she approached a patrol car in Cork Street in central Dublin. She instructed gardai she wanted a lift, Dublin District Court heard.

She was brought to a city-centre garda station and spat on a holding cell door.

Prior convictions

She had six prior criminal convictions most of which dealt with at district court level for drugs and public order offences. However, she also had a circuit court conviction for possessing drugs for sale or supply which had resulted in an 18-month suspended sentence four years ago.

Pleading for leniency, defence solicitor Donal Quigley said Cubovska has struggled with an alcohol problem and “does not remember anything about the incident, apart from the bruising she had afterwards”.

She has since detoxed and is in stable accommodation and has found part-time work. She came from Ukraine which she fled many years ago and the memory of that tended to haunt her, the solicitor said.

The court noted she had apologised. Mr Quigley said she was trying to put her life back together and work hours will improve with the easing of covid pandemic restrictions.

In addition to the fine, which must be paid within three months, Judge Kelly bound her to the peace for the next year.

