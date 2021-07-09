European Commission president to visit Ireland for talks with Taoiseach

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit Ireland next Friday to hold talks with the Taoiseach.
In a tweet on Friday, Micheál Martin said he was “very much looking forward” to welcoming the European Union leader to the country.
Discussions will focus on Covid-19, Brexit and the EU recovery fund, Mr Martin said.
