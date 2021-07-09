Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 12:44

European Commission president to visit Ireland for talks with Taoiseach

Micheál Martin said he was 'very much looking forward' to welcoming Ursula von der Leyen
European Commission president to visit Ireland for talks with Taoiseach

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit Ireland next Friday to hold talks with the Taoiseach.

In a tweet on Friday, Micheál Martin said he was “very much looking forward” to welcoming the European Union leader to the country.

Discussions will focus on Covid-19, Brexit and the EU recovery fund, Mr Martin said.

More in this section

North records one more Covid-linked death in latest weekly update North records one more Covid-linked death in latest weekly update
Professor and anti-lockdown election candidate refused entry to count centre Professor and anti-lockdown election candidate refused entry to count centre
Taoiseach does not anticipate backlash from TDs over indoor dining plans Taoiseach does not anticipate backlash from TDs over indoor dining plans
Travelling drugs, alcohol and sexual health unit launched in Cork and Kerry

Travelling drugs, alcohol and sexual health unit launched in Cork and Kerry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more