Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 12:20

Covid vaccine: More than 54% of Ireland's adults fully vaccinated

More than 221,000 vaccines were administered in the first four days of the week
By Cate McCurry, PA

The head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said that more than 54 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Despite the concern over the growing number of Covid-19 cases associated with the Delta variant, Paul Reid said that the number of people in hospital with the virus is declining.

“Some good news for a Friday. Another day yesterday of over 58,000 vaccinations administered and over 221,000 in the first four days of this week,” he said.

“Now over 54 per cent of adult population are fully vaccinated.

“Thankfully Covid-19 patients in hospital reduced to 50 this morning.”

Meanwhile, an emergency medicine consultant has said the Delta variant will add more pressure to already overwhelmed emergency departments.

Dr Fergal Hickey said that the spike in the number of people attending emergency departments has set a new record.

It comes as talks between the Government and the hospitality industry are set to continue over the weekend over plans to reopen indoor dining.

Representatives of the industry are pushing for a reopening date of July 19th, however some in Government believe that plans will not be in place in time.

Some have suggested that July 26th is a more realistic date to have the system in place.

The new protocols to be put in place will restrict indoor dining to those who are fully vaccinated or have immunity from the virus after recovering from Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that primary legislation will be required to put the new measures on a legal footing.

The legislation is set to make its way through the Dáil next week. While it is expected to pass by the end of next week, there are doubts whether it will be in place for July 19th.

Government will also look at using a testing system as part of the resumption of indoor dining.

