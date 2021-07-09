Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 11:10

North records one more Covid-linked death in latest weekly update

The death took the total recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency to 2,983
By David Young, PA

One death linked to Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week to be analysed.

The fatality in the week June 26th to July 2nd took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,983.

The data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s death toll stood at 2,156 on July 2nd.

Of the 2,983 deaths recorded by Nisra by July 2nd, 1,975 (66 per cent) occurred in hospitals, 777 (26 per cent) in care homes, 14 (0.5 per cent) in hospices and 217 (seven per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to July 2nd, the deaths of 1,013 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes 777 deaths in care homes, and a further 236 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34 per cent of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week to July 2nd, one coronavirus-linked death was officially registered in Northern Ireland.

It could have occurred before that week as deaths can take a number of days to register.

