Dublin Bay South byelection count set to begin

By James Ward, PA

Counting is set to begin for the Dublin Bay South byelection.

Polling in the contest to replace Fine Gael TD and former minister Eoghan Murphy closed an 10.30pm on Thursday night, with counting ready to get under way at the RDS at 9am on Friday.

The frontrunners – Labour’s Ivana Bacik, Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan and Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan – could face an anxious wait for the outcome, with the possibility that tallying will continue into the weekend.

Turnout was initially low throughout the day on Thursday, but picked up later into the evening.

Labour candidate Senator Ivana Bacik accompanies her mother Rina to her polling station in Rathgar, Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

By 9pm, the average voter turnout was 40 per cent in the constituency, according to figures from RTÉ news.

That compared to just 24 per cent of voters who had shown up to cast their ballot by 5pm.

Turnout was highest in Ringsend, reaching 44 per cent by 9pm.

In Harold’s Cross it was 40 per cent, in Sandymount it was 41 per cent, while Ranelagh saw the lowest turnout by a distance, at 27 per cent.

🗣 Folks registered In Dublin Bay South - PLEASE VOTE!! Hearing there is a low turnout across the #DBS constituency. You can vote up until 10:30pm 🗳 @GeogheganCllr @FineGael #VoteJamesGeoghegan pic.twitter.com/62AitbqL7E — Maria Walsh MEP (@MariaWalshEU) July 8, 2021

It remains to be seen if the pandemic has impacted voter turnout, but it appears significantly lower than in the 2020 general election, when it had passed 40 per cent by 5pm.

However, in the four byelections held in 2019, turnout fell between 25 and 35 per cent.

Candidates took to social media on Thursday evening to urge voters to get to the polls.

Covid safety measures

A series of safety arrangements were put in place to ensure the byelection could be held in accordance with Covid-19 public health advice.

Hand sanitiser was available at all polling stations, while voters were asked to wear masks and observe social distancing rules when inside.

Polling stations were sanitised at regular intervals, with Perspex screens set up at each presiding officer’s desk.

Polling hours were also extended by 30 minutes to assist Covid-19 arrangements, closing at 10.30pm instead of the traditional 10pm.

Ms Bacik, Mr Geoghegan and Ms Boylan are considered the frontrunners in the contest.

Other candidates include Cllr Deirdre Conroy of Fianna Fáil, and Cllr Claire Byrne running for the Green Party.

🚨 Turnout in #DublinBaySouth is LOW. Make a plan to cast your vote this evening. You have until 10.30 to have your say. Don't let someone else decide the election for you!



Get on your bike.🚴‍♀️ Get out and vote Claire Byrne No.1! 🗳️ #DBS21. #dbsbyelection #IbikeIvote @CByrneGreen pic.twitter.com/ufGcFTSgay — Green Party Ireland (@greenparty_ie) July 8, 2021

The Social Democrats have chosen Sarah Durcan, while the People Before Profit candidate is Brigid Purcell.

The current TDs in the constituency are Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan, Sinn Féin’s Chris Andrews and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Long considered a Fine Gael heartland, Dublin Bay South is home to the affluent suburbs of Terenure, Rathmines, Rathfarnham and Ballsbridge.

The other candidates in Dublin Bay South are Justin Barrett (National Party), Jacqui Gilbourne (Renua), Mairead Toibin (Aontu) and independents Dolores Cahill, Peter Dooley, Mannix Flynn, John Keigher and Colm O’Keefe.