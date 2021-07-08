Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 18:34

Limerick man pleads guilty to duping English rugby fan out of €7,610

Patrick Sheedy has pleaded guilty to duping a 79-year-old English rugby fan into paying €7,610 for 48 Six Nations rugby match tickets that didn't exist
Gordon Deegan

A Limerick man has pleaded guilty to duping a 79-year-old English rugby fan into paying €7,610 for 48 Six Nations rugby match tickets that didn't exist.

At Ennis District Court, Patrick Sheedy (52) of Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick replied "guilty" to three charges concerning the deception where €7,610 transferred to an account in December 2019 and January 2020 for the fictitious tickets.

Judge Mary Larkin stated that she would accept jurisdiction in the case after hearing a brief outline of the facts but would require that Mr Sheedy repay the monies. However, solicitor for Mr Sheedy, Daragh Hassett said that there is no prospect of the monies of being repaid as Mr Sheedy "is currently serving a long sentence”.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan stated that Mr Sheedy is currently serving a prison sentence at Portlaoise prison and is not due for release until May 2023.

Mr Hassett said that he knows Mr Sheedy a long time and is a complex character. Mr Hassett stated that his client is doing well in prison and requested a prison Governor’s report for the sentencing date.

Sgt Lonergan stated that he will try to have a victim impact statement from the injured party for the sentencing date.

Mr Hassett said that his client suffers badly from diabetes and asked that the sentencing be done via video-link from prison as it would spare Mr Sheedy a journey to and from court. Judge Larkin granted the request.

 

