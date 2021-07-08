Six reopening options for indoor dining before Government, publicans say

The Cabinet will next week consider six reopening options for the return of indoor dining, according to the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI).

Publicans and other hospitality representatives held talks with Government officials over the past week regarding the reopening of the sector indoors.

The return of indoor dining was delayed on July 5th, following public health advice concerning a surge of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The VFI said that six reopening scenarios will be presented to Cabinet for a final decision next Tuesday, following a meeting held today.

Vaccinated or recovered only

Most of the discussions focused on devising a system that will allow only vaccinated people and those recovered from Covid-19 to dine indoors, the VFI added.

Hospitality representatives were informed that primary legislation and regulations will be required to allow pubs operate indoors in certain circumstances.

VFI chief executive, Padraig Cribben, said: “Our primary goal is to get our members reopened in a safe manner both for publicans, their staff and customers.

“If a so-called vaccine pass is what’s required then the onus is now on Government to get the legislation passed next week before the Oireachtas takes its summer break.

“There remains legal issues to be resolved but we remain insistent that pubs need to reopen on 19th July. If the political will is there to make it happen then it will happen.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the EU Digital Covid certificate could play a role in the reopening of indoor hospitality and antigen testing was an option, but any such system would not be ready in time for reopening on July 19th.