Delta variant growth likely to 'outmatch' Covid vaccine supply, says HSE chief

The growth of the Delta variant of Covid-19 is likely to “outmatch” the supply of vaccines over the coming weeks, the chief executive of the HSE has said.

Paul Reid told a briefing on Thursday that the health service was facing into the challenge of the variant “from a high base,” according to The Irish Times.

Mr Reid said he wished there was more time, and more supplies, to enable the health service to stay ahead of the increase in cases.

The HSE was planning for an anticipated rise in cases by looking at a range of scenarios, assessing trigger points as infections grow and looking at the experience of other countries, he said.

Local areas

Mr Reid said areas recording a high incidence of Covid-19 include Donegal, with a 14-day incidence of 342 per 100,000 people, Waterford with a rate of 226 and Sligo with a rate of 215.

Over 2 million people are now fully vaccinated, he said, and 4.55 million doses have been administered. Seventy per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated.

The number of patients in hospitals has increased from 39 two weeks ago, to 46 last week to 59 at present. However, ICU numbers, currently at 17, are staying low and stable.

At the weekend, Mr Reid said 260 of the country’s 300 intensive care beds were occupied — by both Covid and non-Covid patients — leaving just 40 available ahead of a projected surge of the Delta variant.

A further 581 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, as the chief medical officer urged the public to "do as much as possible" to reduce the spread of the disease as vaccines continue to rollout.

Government Ministers have stated their intention to proceed with the rollout of the EU Digital Covid certificate for travel from July 19th, with talks continuing over the reopening of indoor dining.