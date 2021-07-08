Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 13:07

Over one million tune in for RTÉ's coverage of England v Denmark

Over one million viewers tuned in to RTÉ's coverage of England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark last night
James Cox

Over one million viewers tuned in to RTÉ's coverage of England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark last night.

An average of 888,800 viewers watched the game on RTÉ 2 with a share of 61 per cent of those watching television with 193,016 streams delivered on RTÉ Player.

Coverage peaked at 1,040,000 viewers at the end of normal time (9.48pm).

On Tuesday night, Italy's dramatic penalty shootout win over Spain in the other semi-final saw an average of 585,800 viewers, peaking at 756,400 as Jorginho slotted home the winning penalty for Italy. A share of 41 per cent of those watching television at the time were tuned-in to RTÉ 2's coverage. In addition, there were 157,718 streams delivered on RTÉ Player.

The Euro 2020 final will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player this Sunday, June 11th from 7pm.

Live coverage of the GAA Championships continues on the national broadcaster this weekend with a Football Championship double-header from 1.30pm on Sunday as Leitrim take on Mayo in Connacht and Donegal face Derry in Ulster.

This weekend also sees live International Rugby with Ireland v USA from the Aviva Stadium from 6.30pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

