Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 10:33

Tobacco worth €7.7m seized at Dublin Port

Tobacco worth more than €7.7 million was seized at Dublin Port as a result of routine profiling on Tuesday.

Revenue’s X-ray scanner and detector dog Waffle assisted in uncovering over 12.5 tonnes of loose tobacco.

The consignment of smuggled tobacco was branded “The Turner Original”, “EastEnders”, “Henley” and “Flandria”. It originated in Bulgaria and would have represented a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.3 million.

The seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the sale and supply of illegal tobacco products.

Investigations are ongoing.

Businesses or members of the public with any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

