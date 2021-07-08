Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 07:32

Three men die in collision on N7 in Dublin

The fatal collision occurred on the N7 at Rathcoole in Dublin on Wednesday
James Cox

Three people have died following a crash between a car and a lorry on the N7 in Dublin late last night.

The fatal collision occurred on the N7 at Rathcoole in Dublin on Wednesday.

The collision occurred when a car travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with a truck at approximately 11.40pm. The three occupants of the car (all men) received fatal injuries.

The driver of the truck has since been taken to Tallaght University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

The scene remains closed this morning to allow for forensic collision investigators to conduct an examination. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

As the car involved in this collision had come to the attention of gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have been notified.

A Garda spokesperson said no further information is available at this time.

