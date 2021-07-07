Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 08:23

Teenage driver dies, passenger seriously injured in Killarney road crash

The scene remained closed on Wednesday morning to allow for a technical examination.
Tomas Doherty

A teenage driver has died and a passenger was seriously injured in a road collision in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Gardaí are investigating the single-vehicle collision which took place on the Ross Road at approximately 1.10am on Wednesday morning.

It is understood the driver was a teenage boy aged 14. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, another teenage boy, was taken to Kerry University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí said the vehicle was subject to interaction with officers prior to the collision, and the matter has been referred to Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Killarney on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

