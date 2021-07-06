Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 17:39

Two women injured in Tipperary hit-and-run

At approximately 9pm two women, late 60s and 70, were struck by a van while out walking
James Cox

Gardaí are appealing for information after two women were injured in a hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred in the townland of Tinvane, Carrick-On-Suir, Tipperary last night.

At approximately 9pm two women, late 60s and 70, were struck by a van while out walking.

The vehicle then collided with the ditch and came to a stop. The driver of the vehicle ran away from the scene in the direction of the Piltown Road.

The two women were taken to Waterford Hospital by ambulance to be treated for their injuries. Their injuries are not life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, anyone who was in the area or travelling in the townland of Tinvane, Carrick-On-Suir at the time of the collision or prior to it, that can assist with any information. They particularly are appealing to motorists with dash cam footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

