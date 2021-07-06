Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 17:44

Gardaí seize drugs worth €122,600 as man arrested in Dublin

The search resulted in a seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €60,000, methamphetamine valued at €49,500, and tablets valued at €3,100
Gardaí seize drugs worth €122,600 as man arrested in Dublin

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €122,600 in suspected cannabis herb, methamphetamine and tablets following a search in the Rathfarnham area of Dublin on Monday.

Gardaí from the North Central Divisional Drug Unit at Store Street Garda station carried out the search at approximately 10pm.

The search resulted in a seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €60,000, methamphetamine valued at €49,500, and tablets valued at €3,100.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the search, and he was taken to Store Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Opposition parties say housing amendment will incentivise ‘cuckoo funds’ Opposition parties say housing amendment will incentivise ‘cuckoo funds’
Northern Ireland gets new Economy Minister after another DUP reshuffle Northern Ireland gets new Economy Minister after another DUP reshuffle
Covid: 397 new cases, 'small but concerning' increase in hospitalisations Covid: 397 new cases, 'small but concerning' increase in hospitalisations
More than 80% of young people say mental health affected by pandemic, survey finds

More than 80% of young people say mental health affected by pandemic, survey finds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more