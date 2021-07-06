Man jailed for eight years for transporting over €6m worth of cannabis

Brion Hoban

A man who was caught transporting over €6 million worth of cannabis has been jailed for eight years.

Anthony Kinghorn (48) was arrested along with another man by a derelict field after they had collected and transported the drugs which had entered into the country from abroad.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that this was an operation which involved “a high-level of advanced planning” and that gardaí seized a mobile phone equipped with software to ensure law enforcement agencies were unaware of the movements of those involved.

Mr Kinghorn, of Hatfield, Herdfordshire, London, England, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Stockhole Lane, Cloghran, Swords, on October 23rd, 2020.

He has 20 previous convictions recorded in the UK, including convictions for supply of a controlled drug, possession of a controlled drug, possession of an offensive weapon and battery.

Controlled delivery

Detective Garda Val Russell told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that gardaí received information that cannabis with a value in excess of €6 million had entered into the country through Dublin Port and a controlled delivery was put into place.

Det Garda Russell said a co-accused of Mr Kinghorn had travelled to Dublin from London the previous week, staying for four days before returning. Mr Kinghorn was responsible for organising the flights and accommodation.

The detective said that on the date in question in October 2020, the gardaí observed the co-accused sign for six pallets containing the drugs at a legitimate logistics company. The drugs were then loaded into a van which was driven by the co-accused with Mr Kinghorn as a passenger.

The van stopped outside a derelict field in Cloghran and the men were arrested as they were trying to open the field's gate. The cannabis was discovered in the pallets underneath a box containing worn shoes.

Det Garda Russell said gardaí also seized a mobile phone which had a level of encryption designed to stop law enforcement from accessing it and was not connected to the internet.

The detective agreed with James Dwyer SC, defending, that his client used his own name and passport to book accommodation.

'Significant history'

Mr Dwyer said his client has “a significant history”, but that there are other sides to his personality, and he appears to be a good family man. He said his client is involved in coaching local sports teams in London.

Counsel said his client would undertake to leave the jurisdiction and not return as part of a suspended portion of a sentence.

Judge Melanie Greally said this was an operation which involved “a high-level of advanced planning”.

Judge Greally said it involved the use of a mobile phone equipped with software to ensure law enforcement agencies were unaware of the movements of Mr Kinghorn and his associates.

She said it is clear Mr Kinghorn is “a hands-on family man” who is very supportive of his own family members. She said he will serve a sentence without the support of his family and in a country where he does not appear to have any connections.

Judge Greally sentenced Mr Kinghorn to 10 years imprisonment, but suspended the final two years of the sentence on strict conditions including that he undertake to leave the jurisdiction within one week of his release from custody and not return for 10 years.