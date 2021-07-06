Tributes paid to young lifeguard who died after Co Clare surfing incident

A 20-year-old lifeguard who died following a surfing incident in Co Clare on Monday has been remembered as “wonderful, smiling and talented”.

Fionn O’Brien, from Ennis, got into difficulty while surfing at Lough Donnell, near Quilty on Monday morning. He was given CPR as he was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick but was later pronounced dead.

The young man is survived by his parents, Pat and Michelle, and three siblings. His funeral will take place on Thursday and will be streamed online.

The staff and board of management of Rice College, where Mr O’Brien previously attended school, expressed their sympathies to his family.

“We remember Fionn as a wonderful, smiling and talented young man and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Fionn O’Brien, Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé,” they said.

‘Sorely missed’

The young man’s GAA club, St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield, said he will be “sorely missed” as a club man, team-mate and friend.

Mr O’Brien was a “very talented dual player” and was “blessed with great skill and lightning speed”. He had won titles in U14 and U16 hurling, as well as in Minor football.

“Even at such a young age he had already contributed hugely with the promise of a lot more to come ... Fionn will always be remembered as part of the rich history of our club,” noted a club statement.

A minute’s silence was held at Tuesday’s municipal district meeting of Clare County Council. The council has set up an online book of condolence.

Water Safety Ireland expressed “deepest sympathies” to the family of the young lifeguard. “Everyone in the lifesaving community is mourning the untimely loss of our dear friend.”